Crawley council tenants praise new town centre apartments

Crawley council tenants have praised new town centre homes.

They have moved into Apex Apartments at the junction of Ifield Road and West Green Drive.

Developer Crest Nicholson built 98 two-bedroom, 115 one-bedroom and three studio apartments.

Sixty were bought by the council and all are now filled with tenants.

A Crawley Borough Council spokesman said: “These modern, contemporary homes border a peaceful communal garden, offering open green space for residents.

“In addition to being in an ideal location for the town centre and public transport links, they offer modern secure cycle storage.

“The new tenants are now settling in to their new homes.”

People liked the well equipped kitchen, large lounge, wood flooring and location, said the spokesman.

Councillor Michael Jones, Cabinet member for Housing, said: “I’m so pleased we have been able to provide even more council housing for Crawley residents and so help reduce the local waiting list.

“This is all part of this council’s ambitious programme to build over a thousand new council homes over the next few years, and with completions like this in West Green, we are on course to meet that target.

“It’s brilliant to hear positive feedback about the high-quality apartments from families and individuals.

“I hope council tenants enjoy living in Crawley’s thriving town centre.”