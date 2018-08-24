Crawley MP encourages town’s shopkeepers to enter competition

Crawley MP Henry Smith is calling on the town’s shopkeepers to enter the Best Small Shops competition, celebrating the creativity of small shops and the central role they play in their local community.

The Best Small Shops competition is open to any small shop operating in the UK.

The competition is free to enter and all shops who enter will also be promoted to consumers through an online Indie Retail Directory.

Shopkeepers can nominate their businesses until Sunday 9th September via: www.bestsmallshops.co.uk.

Henry said: “I’m calling on Crawley’s shopkeepers to nominate their businesses.

“Our shops have an important role to play in our town’s communities, and I’d be delighted to see one of our shops make it to the shortlist with a chance of winning this national competition.

“Good luck to all Crawley shops taking part!”

A shortlist of 25 of the most impressive applications will be compiled by a panel made up of established representatives from the independent retail industry.

The judges will be looking for evidence of a small shops’ entrepreneurial spirit, ways that they have been innovative in their business and what they have done to have a lasting positive impact on their community.

The shortlisted small shops will be invited to a parliamentary reception in November to find out who will be crowned the Best Small Shop for 2018.

Council houses sales slowing down in Crawley, bucking national trend