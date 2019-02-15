Crawley workers help with massive ‘housewarming’ event

Crawley power workers joined forces to raise funds for the Nation’s Biggest Housewarming event.

UK Power Networks delivers electricity to 8.3 million customers across the East of England, London and the South East.

Staff at the company’s Crawley office, which employs more than 300 people in the town, organised a housewarming event including a guess the number of sweets in a jar contest and a dress down day.

The money raised will help charity National Energy Action (NEA) to promote the issue of fuel poverty and highlight how important it is to make sure people are able to stay warm and safe in their homes.

Kerry Potter, priority services manager for UK Power Networks, said: “We were delighted to support this event and it was fantastic to see so many staff involved in helping such an important cause.

“We do extensive partnership work with community organisations and charities to provide practical help and support to our most vulnerable customers who may face a stark choice between whether to heat or eat.

“UK Power Networks recently launched a new £300,000 Power Partners fund to offer energy efficiency and money saving advice to community applicants in partnership with the Centre for Sustainable Energy so we are prioritising this issue.”

Jen Carruthers-Jones, Business and Partnerships Manager at NEA, said: “Every penny raised for the Nation’s Biggest Housewarming will help us in the fight against fuel poverty. Last winter the number of excess winter deaths was the highest since 1975.

“It is a tragedy that so many people die or suffer the health impacts of living in a cold home when they are largely preventable. There are over four million people in the UK struggling to make ends meet, stay warm and healthy this winter. We would like to thank UK Power Networks for supporting this great cause.”

NEA’s Nation’s Biggest Housewarming, established in 2014, aims to raise money to enable the charity to deliver community projects and continue to campaign to help over four million UK households currently suffering the effects of fuel poverty, unable to live in a warm, dry home.

The Nation’s Biggest Housewarming is part of the Warm and Safe Homes Campaign which is NEA’s annual winter initiative, raising awareness amongst both politicians and members of the public of the problem of fuel poverty and the action needed to be taken at a policy level; as well as the help and support available locally for those struggling to heat their homes.