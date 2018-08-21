Deliveroo chalks up its first birthday in Crawley

Deliveroo, the on-demand food delivery service, is celebrating its first birthday in Crawley.

New data from Deliveroo reveals Saturday at 7.55pm is the most popular time for Crawley locals to order Deliveroo.

Further data has shown locals love Japanese food the most.

Most popular dishes:

Chicken Katsu Curry from Kokoro

Boneless Banquet from KFC

Creams Soft Serve Vanilla from Creams

Steak & Cheese Sub from Subway

Cod and Chips from Mr Chips

Since its launch in the town over a year ago, more than 30 restaurants have signed up to the platform.

Deliveroo says it has created work for more than 60 people, with the majority of these being the Deliveroo riders.

Deliveroo says it supports local businesses Crawley, with 50% per cent of its restaurant partners being local independent restaurants, creating new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent.

Dan Warne, Managing Director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland said: ”Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Crawley over the past year means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”

Henry Smith, Member of Parliament for Crawley said: “Supporting our high streets is a priority for me as Crawley’s local MP and Deliveroo plays a key role in helping restaurants, particularly independents, grow their client base and bring more food choice to my constituents, as well as creating work for local people.”

In January 2018, Deliveroo launched its £7.99 a month subscription service, Deliveroo Plus, enabling Crawley food lovers to get unlimited free delivery whilst providing them with new discounts every month.