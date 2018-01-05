Emma’s delight over Crawley apprenticeship

An apprentice, working in Crawley, has been speaking about her positive experience to inspire others to find out more at an Apprenticeship Jobs Fair.

Emma Mitchell, 21, is doing an 18-month placement as a communications apprentice.

She said: “Right from the beginning of my apprenticeship, I’ve enjoyed the responsibilities of the role.

“I’m treated like any other employee and not just an apprentice, making me feel like what I do matters and makes a difference to the organisation.”

Emma was undecided on her career path after finishing school and was working part-time when she heard about the apprenticeship at Crawley Borough Council.

She said: “Being out of education was a liberating experience, although I knew if I wanted to start a new career, I would need more relevant training. An apprenticeship would not only give me the qualifications I required but would also allow me to stay in the world of work, which I didn’t plan on leaving.”

Emma said: “I’d recommend anyone to consider an apprenticeship when deciding what to do after college, it’s ideal if you want to continue collecting qualifications while earning a decent wage.

“The experience you gain from being in a work place environment is, in my opinion, more valuable than what you learn in further education and employers think so too!”

Emma hopes her story will inspire others to find out more at an Apprenticeship Jobs Fair on Tuesday 16 January from 3:30pm until 6:00pm at the Civic Hall, part of the Town Hall, in The Boulevard, Crawley.

Richard Burrett, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “It is great to hear of Emma’s experience as an apprentice and I hope others will come along to the Fair to find out more.

“Apprenticeships are a hugely valuable career path for young people, offering genuine skills and in work training that can catapult an ambitious employee ahead.”

Peter Smith, Crawley Borough Council Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “It’s encouraging to hear Emma’s placement at Crawley Borough Council is working so well. We’ve had more than 25 apprentices at the council over the past few years and are committed to providing even more.

“The upcoming fair will be a great opportunity for young people to explore their desired career path and have any questions answered by experts. I recommend that anyone wanting to find out more about apprenticeships attends the fair in the Civic Hall on Tuesday 16 January.”

For more information about the fair, email apprentice.network@westsussex.gov.uk or to find out more about apprenticeships in West Sussex, visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/apprenticeships.