Five-year plan for Greater Brighton region

Fighting food and fuel poverty is one of the key elements of a new five-year plan for the Greater Brighton Economic Board.

Harnessing talent and building an economically resilient region were also at the heart of the proposed plan presented to board members when they met on Tuesday, January 29.

Five key points leading the presentation to council leaders, senior officers, business leaders and representatives from higher and further education were Greater Brighton is ‘international, creative, connected, talented and resilient’.

Food poverty and social inclusion formed part of the plan focusing on resilience for communities and people living in the area.

Still in its early stages, the idea for the next five years could include the Greater Brighton Board bringing together voluntary organisations and charities to improve social innovation.

The board’s focus is on developing the region’s economy and would look at promoting the area internationally, highlighting the heritage, quality of life and innovative industries.

Rolling our full-fibre broadband to all businesses and households in the region within the next two years was also highlighted as a key part of enabling the vision for the area.

Attracting talented people to the city region as well as keeping hold of people with skills and expertise is linked with promoting the area’s cultural attractions and quality of life.

Being able to react in a fast-changing world was described as at the heart of economic resilience for the region.

Equally supporting residents with improved mental health while bringing people out of food and fuel poverty was part of building a resilient community.

Brighton and Hove City Council leader Daniel Yates said: “This is a good start in terms of where we want and need to get to.”

The Greater Brighton Economic Board started in 2014 as part of the Greater Brighton City Region Deal with the government to co-ordinate development and investment activity across the wider city region.

It involves Brighton and Hove City Council working in partnership with Adur and Worthing; Crawley Borough, Lewes District and Mid Sussex District councils, business organisations, universities and colleges.

So far the board has successfully bid for £160 million in local growth funds.

This money is supporting projects ranging from flood defences in Shoreham and Newhaven to new buildings at the University of Brighton and Greater Brighton Metropolitan College.