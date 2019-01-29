Gas main work on busy East Grinstead road to continue for 5 weeks

Gas main work on a busy East Grinstead road will continue for another five weeks.

Work by SGN in Railway Approach, between London Road and St Leonards Park, started on January 7 and is expected to last a further five weeks, said a spokesman.

He added: “We’re replacing our old gas mains and services with new plastic pipe to ensure a continued safe and reliable gas supply to the local area.

“For everyone’s safety, a section of Railway Approach is closed to through traffic around our work area. A signed diversion route is in place.

“Access has been maintained from the western end of Railway Approach for residents and vehicles supplying businesses along the road.

“The car park, located off its junction with Glen Vue, can also be accessed from the western end.

“Pedestrian and cyclist access will continue to be maintained throughout our work. Cyclists may need to dismount and walk around our closure before continuing journeys.

“We’re committed to supporting businesses along Railway Approach while we’re carrying out our essential work in the area.

“All businesses are open as usual during our work and people will be able to safely access Railway Approach properties on foot.”

SGN project manager Helen Peile said workers had replaced about 130m of old pipes.

She added: “We’re focused on completing this essential work as quickly and safely as possible. As such, our engineers are working at weekends to minimise the length of any disruption caused.

“We understand that people can get frustrated by roadworks. However, the new plastic pipe has a minimum lifespan of 80 years. This means that when the work is complete, East Grinstead residents and businesses will continue to enjoy the benefits of a safe and reliable gas supply for years to come.”