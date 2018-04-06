Gatwick Airport announced as headline sponsor of Horsham District Year of Culture

Gatwick Airport is to become a headline sponsor of the Horsham District Year of Culture 2019.

The sponsorship will be one of the single biggest community focussed events that the airport is associated with throughout 2019.

As the project’s sponsor, Horsham District Council is co-ordinating the Year of Culture, working closely with advisors representing arts and heritage throughout the community.

The County Times is the main media partner for the Year of Culture.

Commenting on the Gatwick sponsorship announcement, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure Cllr Jonathan Chowen, said: “I am thrilled that Gatwick Airport is the headline sponsor of the Horsham District Year of Culture 2019.

“I feel this is a very sound partnership as the community aims and values of Gatwick Airport and those of the Year of Culture 2019 are very aligned. This key sponsorship will open up many opportunities to host rich cultural and heritage experiences for the benefit of the local community and beyond.”

Gatwick Airport Chief Executive Officer, Stewart Wingate, said: “We are proud to be headline sponsor of this important community event and look forward to supporting the best that Horsham District has to offer when it comes to art and heritage.

“As part of our wider community engagement programme, Gatwick Airport is a strong advocate for supporting local culture and encouraging its growth within the community.”

Businesses wishing to be involved by sponsoring events or becoming official partners of the Year of Culture, please go to the website, or contact Year of Culture team directly email yearofculture2019@horsham.gov.uk

For further information our Year of Culture Project Co-ordinator on 01403 215060, or email yearofculture2019@horsham.gov.uk.

Follow the Year of Culture on Twitter @HDCulture2019, and Facebook (search for Horsham District Year of Culture 2019).

