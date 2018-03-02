Gatwick Airport’s major award

Gatwick won Airport of the Year at the London Transport Awards last night – the third such award in recent months – with the organisers praising Gatwick’s £2.7 billion investment programme and transformation of the North Terminal, while also maintaining strong customer service.

The airport’s Airline Moves project was also cited after Gatwick’s three biggest airlines seamlessly switched terminals over a 72 hour period.

The awards – presented by Valarie Shawcross, Deputy London Mayor for Transport - recognise transport excellence, innovation, strong customer service and the provision of first-class passenger facilities.

Gatwick also picked up ‘Airport of the Year’ at the UK Transport Awards in October and was awarded ‘Best Airport’ by the Airport Operators Association – the airports’ trade body – in November.

These were in addition to a range of other awards for IT innovation, sustainability, health and safety, security, retail provision and airfield management.

Chris Woodroofe, Chief Operating Officer, Gatwick Airport, said: “Achievements like this only happen because of the collective efforts and dedication that people working at the airport – not just Gatwick staff - put in 24 hours a day, every day. This award is their award and I would like to thank them for everything they have done and look forward to working with them over the next exciting twelve months.

“Gatwick has transformed itself into a world-leading airport and there’s plenty more to come. We are only half way through our £2.7 billion investment programme, our long haul network now reaches over 60 destinations, and we have some exciting tech and service innovations coming soon so we continue to deliver the very best airport experience for our passengers.”