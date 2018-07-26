Hottest jobs in Sussex revealed – from ironmongers to lifeguards

Thermal imaging technology in a new smartphone has revealed the hottest jobs in the UK – and many are in Sussex.

Using the thermal imaging technology embedded in the new Cat S61 smartphone, a photographer went out in search of the UK’s ‘heatwave heroes’.

An ironmongers in Hurstpierpoint recorded 112�C heat in the forge

An ironmonger in Hurstpierpoint topped the list, with temperatures up to 112°C in the forge.

A herbalist working in a Sussex polytunnel was found to be working in 45°C heat.

And a road worker in Hove was working in 34°C heat.

One lifeguard on Brighton Beach was captured at 39°C, while the sand reached 46°C.

A herbalist working in a stuffy polytunnel is surrounded by plants wilting at 45�C

And an air conditioning fitter in Brighton reached 35°C, with the thermal camera showing the air con machines at 43°C to 53°C.

Here’s a list of the hottest jobs in the UK:

1. Ironmongers – White Eagle Forge in Hurstpierpoint, West Sussex

Hot work at any time of year, this ironmonger was working in sweltering conditions – the forge itself reached 112°C and the thermal imaging revealed just how hard their protective clothing is working – shielding the workers from residual heat in the early 80°C’s.

A road worker in Hove had to withstand 34�C whilst working outside.

2. Herbalist – Sussex

A herbalist working in a stuffy polytunnel is surrounded by plants wilting at 45°C.

3. Guardsman – Central London

The Queen’s Guards’ bearskin hats are far from ideal in this heat, reaching temperatures of 41°C.

Air conditioning fitter in Hove

4. Lifeguard – Brighton beach

This lifeguard on Brighton Beach is feeling the heat, reaching 39°C, with the sand at a scorching 46°C!

5. Barista – London and Tunbridge Wells

On our visit to baristas in London and Tunbridge Wells, both were feeling the heat – ranging between 33°C and 38°C – whilst their coffee machines were almost at 60°C.

6. Dry cleaner – Haywards Heath

In this summer’s soaring temperatures, a dry cleaner in Tunbridge Wells was 37°C, with his machinery reaching almost 100°C.

Thermal image of a herbalist working in a Sussex polytunnel

7. Delivery people - East London

The hot weather does not mean a break for London’s couriers – the Deliveroo motorbike courier had hit 35°C whilst the DHL van courier was at 36°C.

8. Farmer – Hertfordshire

This sheep farmer in Stevenage was working at 35°C with the camera showing the amount of heat trapped in the barn by the corrugated iron roofing.

9. Armed Police - London

The body temperature of armed police patrolling in central London hit 35°C, whilst their bullet proof vest reached an astonishing 61°C.

10. Air conditioning fitter - Brighton

He may be helping others to escape the heat, but it’s certainly hot work to install this A/C unit! He reached 35°C, with the thermal camera showing the A/C machines at 43°C-53°C.

11. Kebab shop worker – East London

A kebab shop in Shoreditch reached 34°C whilst temperatures in the capital have soared.

12. Road worker - Sussex

A road worker in Hove had to withstand 34°C whilst working outside.

13. Skyscraper window cleaner – the City, London

This is no ordinary window cleaner, donning climbing gear and scaling East London’s buildings to clean those hard-to-reach windows. With her heavy equipment and out in the heat of the day, she reached 34°C.

14. Builders – East London

These builders working in Shoreditch, East London reached 30°C.

To find out more about Cat phones, visit: www.catphones.com