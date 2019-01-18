M23 weekend closure - here’s all you need to know

There will be a full closure on the M23 between junction 8-10 to install a new gantry across the carriageway.

The southbound carriageway will be closed between junctions 8 – 9 and traffic leaving Gatwick will be able to use junction 9 to head southbound towards Brighton.

M23 weekend closure

The closure time is between 9pm on Saturday (January 19) and 6am Sunday (January 20) .

The northbound diversion will be from junction 10 to Gatwick – A2011, London Road, Airport Way and into Gatwick Airport. Northbound to M25 – A264, A22, continue to junction 6 at Godstone for the M25 and join motorway.

From M25 to M23 – junction 6 of the M25, via A22, A264 to reach junction 10 of the M23 and continue journey southbound or into Gatwick.

Highways England is upgrading an 11 mile stretch of the M23 near Gatwick Airport to an all-lane running ‘smart motorway’. What is a ‘smart motorway’?”

