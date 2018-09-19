New business in Crawley town centre will ‘breathe new life into prominent building’

A new business in Crawley is to create 25 new jobs and ‘breathe new life into a very prominent building’.

Metro Bank is to open a new branch this autumn in the town centre at 25 Queens Square.

The unit was previously occupied by shoe shop Deichmann.

Steve Sawyer, executive director at Manor Royal BID: “Metro Bank’s investment is a real vote of confidence in Crawley. They will be breathing new life into a very prominent building and we look forward to them playing an equally significant and active role in the revitalisation of Crawley town centre and the wider community.”

Craig Donaldson, Metro Bank CEO, added: “We understand that communities want choice when it comes to their banking, so they can bank however, wherever and whenever they choose and that’s why we’re constantly investing in all of our channels, including our high street store presence.

“Our high profile stores enable us to provide banking services and build real relationships with local people and businesses.

“It is this commitment to relationship banking underpinned by the very best in customer service that we’ll be bringing to the Crawley community shortly.”

He added that Metro Bank Crawley would act as a hub for the community, hosting a range of charity fundraisers and business events for local people throughout the year.

The store will also deliver its free financial education programme, Money Zones, to schools and youth groups in the area.

It will be from 8am to 8pm Monday to Fridays, 8am to 6pm on Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sundays and bank holidays, 362 days a year.