Pets Corner to move into new Sussex development near A23

A major retailer is to move into a new Handcross development.

Construction is underway of an industrial warehouse development called Tungsten Park.

One of its planned units has been sold to Pets Corner.

The 43,000 sq ft unit is due to be completed later this year.

Access to the site is from a new side road from the A23 at Warninglid.

Acting on behalf of Tungsten Properties, commercial property consultants Vail Williams LLP and SHW were appointed to market the 83,965 sq ft development.

Simon Forest, Pets Corner property director, said: “We have been looking for a suitable freehold warehouse facility for about five years and were surprised by the real lack of opportunities in this part of Sussex.

“Most developers sadly seem more interested in building houses but businesses like ours need to be able to grow and provide jobs for the people who will be living in those houses.

“Fortunately, with the help of Vail Williams and SHW, we were able to secure our building off plan and we look forward to taking possession later this year.”

Jeff Penman, managing director at Tungsten Properties, said: “We are delighted to welcome Pets Corner as a pre-sale to our Handcross scheme, which due to a dearth of industrial/warehouse supply in the Mid-Sussex area, followed an extensive search to find a suitable site.”

Three additional units, ranging from 10,000-20,000 sq ft, remain available for pre-let or pre-sale.