Recipe and pictures of food waste campaign in Chichester with Masterchef champion

After Masterchef champion Kenny Tutt's cooking demonstration in Chichester, see pictures and video from the exciting event.

Masterchef 2018 winner Kenny Tutt held the cookery demonstration and talks as the face of West Sussex County Councils 'Fight Against Food Waste' campaign.

He ran two cooking demonstrations last week and moves with the campaign to Crawley today (Thursday 6)

Stalls at the event included one from UK Harvest, a 'food rescue operation' that handed out free vegetables and herbs.

Brogan Rehill from the charity said: "We rescue perishable waste food and we deliver it to people that need it. We support just over 75 charity with 11,000 meals per week."

Stacey Cullen added: "We also have an education programme and we are trying to get into schools and tell young people about not wasting food and how to cook with different fresh fruit and vegetables so we are all about the education too."

West Sussex County Council gave out a fact-sheet highlighting the problems with food waste and how much it costs the average family.

It revealed that food waste makes up nearly one third of the average rubbish bin in West Sussex - equivalent to nearly 20 rubbish trucks full of food everyday.

The fact-sheet also said 41 per cent is just not used in time and 25 per cent is binned due to making too much.

Every month, it was estimated that £70 of food is thrown away per family of four. However, on average 70 per cent of food waste is avoidable.

Take a look at this tasty recipe from the campaign team...

Potato and pea pakora-peach, chutney-pickled carrot salad and mint yogurt

(Serves 2-3)

Ingredients

Potato and pea pakoras

4-5 medium potatoes - boiled and mashed

100g frozen peas - thawed

1 small onion or 2 spring onions - finely chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tbsp. fresh coriander - chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

100g plains flour

50g corn flour

200ml cold water

Vegetable or sunflower oil to fry

Pickled carrot salad

2-3 carrots

1 red onion

1 tsp coriander seeds

Small bunch of coriander, finely chopped

100ml white wine vinegar or distilled vinegar

50ml water

2 tbsp. of sugar

Peach chutney

3 peaches, peeled and cut into small dice (you could also use nectarines or apricots)

1 small red chilli, finely chopped

1/4 onion, finely chopped

Small piece of ginger, peeled and cut into fine matchsticks

1 tsp cumin powder

2 cardamom pods (optional)

50g brown sugar

Good splash of cider or white wine vinegar

1 tbsp. oil

Mint yogurt

Thick plain yogurt

Small bunch of mint, roughly chopped

1/4 cucumber (optional)

Pinch of salt

Method

For the pakora

- Mix the mashed potatoes, peas, onions, cumin and fresh coriander. Season with salt and pepper, stir to combine.

- Shape into 6-8 golf ball sized balls, place on a plate and chill for at least 30 minutes until firm.

- Mix the plain flour, corn flour, chilli powder and turmeric together. Using a fork, stir in a quarter of the water to make a thick, smooth paste. Stir in the remaining water smoothly.

- Heat the oil for frying to 180°C. Dip the balls in the batter and fry for about 2 minutes until golden. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper. Keep hot until all are ready.

For the pickled carrot-salad

- In a saucepan over medium heat place vinegar, water, sugar and coriander seeds to simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

- Take off the heat and allow to cool until lukewarm and spices have been infused.

- Finely slice red onion and using a vegetable/ julienne peeler, slice carrot into fine strips.

- Pass pickling liquid through a sieve over the carrot and onion to remove excess spice seeds.

- Leave to pickle for 30 minutes or so and remove all excess liquid. Place in bowl ready to serve. This can be done in advance to make life easier.

- Finish with a generous sprinkle of finely chopped coriander.

Spiced peach chutney

- Heat the oil in a large pan, add the onion and cook for a few minutes until starting to soften.

- To peel the peaches easily, blanch them by pouring a kettle of boiling water over them to cover and leave for 3-5 minutes. Allow to cool before peeling and chopping.

- Add the remaining ingredients, increase the heat and stir to dissolve the sugar. Reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, until most of the liquid has evaporated and the peaches have softened - this will take about 20-30 minutes.

- Take off the heat and place in a bowl ready to serve.

Mint yogurt

- Grate cucumber and wrap grated cucumber in a tea towel. Squeeze well to remove any excess liquid.

- Combine cucumber, mint and yogurt. Stir well and season to taste.

- Place in fridge until ready to serve.

