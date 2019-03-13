Shop local this Saturday, says Crawley MP

Crawley MP Henry Smith is encouraging people to show their support for local traders on High Street Saturday (March 16).

High Street Saturday aims to celebrate town centres as the heart of communities like Crawley and people are encouraged to:

Henry Smith MP

* Pledge to shop locally on High Street Saturday

* Share photos and messages online using #HighStreetSaturday

* Encourage local councils to make good use of the Future High Street Fund, provided by the Government to make high streets and town centres fit for the future

Mr Smith said: “High streets like Crawley are instrumental in bringing people together – acting as a meeting place for friends and families and long supporting jobs for local people.

“As the retail market changes, I’m encouraging people across Crawley to join me on 16th March in pledging to shop locally to support the independent businesses we all know and love.

“It’s right that action’s being taken to back our high streets through business rates support, help for high streets to modernise and working to transform empty shops into new homes.”