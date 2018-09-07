Southern Business Awards: Results here

Glitz and glamour at the prestigious Southern Business Awards saw winners of each category celebrate in style.

Hosted by Spirit FM’s Vicky Edwards at The Grand Brighton, the event saw more than 80 businesses across the East and West Sussex and Portsmouth shortlisted.

Happy faces: Winners of this years awards

As well as winning Overall Business of the Year, Bognor Regis based Woods Travel Limited walked proudly away with medium-sized business, too.

The winners are:

Customer Service (Sponsored by Barraclough The Opticians)

Winner

Pinks Vintage Ice Cream Vans and Tricycles - Chichester.

Start-up of the Year (Sponsored by Chichester Chamber of Commerce)

Winner

The Beach Kitchen - Eastbourne

Innovation Award

Winner

Goscombe Homes - Eastbourne

Small Business of the Year (Sponsored by Khoo Systems)

Winner

Funky Hampers - Eastbourne

Green Business of the Year (Sponsored by Bright Spark Energy)

Winner

Great Ballard School - Chichester

Training and Development award

Winner

Egalite - Worthing

Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure Award (Sponsored by Nisbits Catering Equipment)

Winner

Mariott Hotel - Portsmouth

Medium-sized Business Award (Sponsored by eastbourne Business Awards)

Winner

Woods Travel Limited - Bognor Regis

Outstanding Contribution to the Community (Sponsored by Oscars Hair and Beauty)

Winner

Brad Ainsworth - Chichester

Employer of the Year (Sponsored by HR Department Eastbourne)

Winner

Digi Tool Box - Portsmouth

Best Employee/Team of the Year

Winner

Gemma Lighting - Portsmouth

Place to Eat or Drink Award

Winner

The Green Man - Horsham

Young Achiever Award

Winner

Ben Griggs - Worthing

Manufacturing and Construction Award

Winner

Dunham Bush Limited - Portsmouth

Large Business of the Year

Winner

First Central - Haywards Heath

Retailer of the Year (Sponsored by Swan Walk Shopping Centre)

Winner

Sakakini - Horsham

Business Personality of the Year

Winner

Tristan Eves - Chichester

Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner

Diane Lenantine - Chichester

Overall Business of the Year

Winner

Woods Travel Limited - Bognor Regis