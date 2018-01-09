Stagecoach reveal new ticket prices for bus passengers

Sussex bus operator Stagecoach has announced fares on some of its routes will rise after a review of prices.

New fares will be rolled out from Sunday, January 28, following a review of prices in Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex.

Stagecoach South managing director Edward Hodgson said: “We have done our best to protect our customers by keeping prices as low as possible and while some fares will increase, quite a number will remain at current prices, and others have even been reduced.

“Even with these latest changes, bus travel remains significantly cheaper than commuting by car.”

The company advised customers to book fares through its Stagecoach Mobile app, with prices up to five per cent cheaper.

It said its network-wide Megarider Gold weekly ticket would not experience a price rise when booked through the app, at a cost of £23.

The price for the day Gold ticket – both providing unlimited travel across the firm’s network – is also frozen on the app.

To find out if your journey is affected, visit www.stagecoachbus.com