Take a look inside new Gatwick Airport Oliver Bonas store

A popular British fashion and homeware brand has a new store at Gatwick Airport.

Oliver Bonas opened its doors in the North Terminal on Sunday (March 3).

A spokesman said: “The store features a bespoke interior design with travel-inspired fixtures.

“The product range has been specially curated for travelling customers, with Oliver Bonas’ signature print-themed womenswear and jewellery available alongside sunglasses, photo frames and candles.

“The Nellie Travel Collection, featuring portable jewellery boxes and makeup bags, is also stocked.”

Oliver Bonas Gatwick is the first of eight new Oliver Bonas stores that will open across the UK this year.

Rachel Bulford, head of retail at Gatwick Airport, said: “It’s a very exciting time for retail at Gatwick.

“We are continuing to strengthen the airport’s store offering and it’s fantastic to have Oliver Bonas on board with us.

“This aspirational yet affordable brand is a popular fixture of many British high streets, and its growing presence in busy UK travel hubs makes it the perfect fit for Gatwick.

“We’re delighted that, alongside the wide range of brands in Gatwick’s departure lounges, passengers can now also enjoy the unique Oliver Bonas experience before they head off on their next adventure.”

Oliver Tress, founder and managing director, Oliver Bonas said: “We are so excited to have chosen Gatwick North for our second airport store.

“We have developed a highly curated collection of homeware, gifts and fashion, all designed in-house in our OB Studio, and have a fabulous team in place. We are thrilled to open our doors.”