These are 13 of the best jobs on offer at Gatwick airport right now

Gatwick airport has a multitude of exciting positions currently up for grabs, so whether you are looking for a change in direction or for something a little bit different, there’s plenty to choose from.

These are 13 of the best jobs currently being advertised at Gatwick airport right now.

These roles would be ideal for someone who loves fashion, as they will need to maintain knowledge of KM products, services, fashion trends and garment care. https://bit.ly/2VF02OZ

1. Full Time Stylist - Karen Millen

We are currently recruiting for Ramp and Baggage Agents within the Norwegian ground handling operation at Gatwick Airport. Closing date 30 Mar 2019. https://bit.ly/2EFijoG

2. Ramp/baggage agent

With your help, we can make Gatwick known for its warm welcome, ease of use, on-time performance and exemplary service. https://bit.ly/2NM6u40

3. Security Officer - Male

Looking for someone like you to join our family at Nandos Gatwick Airport. Pay: 8.50 Per Hour, full-time. Immediate start. No experience required. https://bit.ly/2Hk5a7l

4. Kitchen Assistant - Nandos

