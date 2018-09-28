Tickets for Glow Wild at Wakehurst ‘selling fast’

Tickets for Glow Wild at Wakehurst in Ardingly are ‘selling fast’, a spokesman has said today.

The iconic winter lantern trail sees the mansion, botanic garden and woodlands come alive with lanterns and fire installations.

It kicks off on November 22, and runs until December 16.

Visitors are able to choose from eight half hourly time slots between 4.30pm and 8pm, on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Wakehurst/Kew got first dibs at purchasing tickets to the event and 3,333 tickets were sold on the first day – a 13.8 per cent increase on last year.

To buy tickets, visit: www.kew.org/Wakehurst or call 0115 8960220.

