WH Smith voted worst store on the high street in Which? survey

Britain’s highest and lowest rated high street shops by customer satisfaction have been revealed in a survey by the consumer brand Which?.

At the top of the pack were toiletries maker Lush, discount cosmetics store Savers and Smyths Toys, none of which were in the top 10 last year.

Which? surveyed more than 10,000 shoppers, with scores based on two questions: how satisfied customers are with a shop and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend. The top and bottom rated stores for 2018, according to the Which? survey of 10,356 shoppers are:

Top rated shops:

1. Lush – 81% (183) = Savers – 81% (185) = Smyths Toys – 81% (186)

4. Screwfix – 80% (184) = Toolstation – 80% (178) 6. Bodycare – 79% (185) = Richer Sounds – 79% (124)

8. The Perfume Shop – 78% (180) = Waterstones – 78% (185)

10. The Body Shop – 77% (184) = Dunhelm 77% (185) = Ikea 77% (185) = John Lewis 77% (185)

At the other end of the scale, stationary chain WH Smith came bottom, with respondents complaining of poor customer service and value as well as dowdy stores.

Lowest rated shops:

90. Dorothy Perkins/Burton – 66% (370) = Halfords (inc Cycle Republic) – 66% (182) = Miss Selfridge – 66% (185) = Ryman– 66% (183)

94. JD Sports – 65% (185) = Toys R Us/Babies R Us – 65% (185)

97. Homebase/Bunnings – 64% (553)

98. Evans – 63% (179) = Sport Direct – 63% (370)

99. Clintons– 60% (182)

100. WH Smith – 58% (184)

In a statement WH Smith commented: “Only 184 people commented on WH Smith as part of this survey. We serve 12 million customers each week, and despite a challenging retail environment we continue to open new shops, and to maintain our presence on the UK high street.”

A Twitter account called WHS Carpet, which has almost 20,000 followers, gently pokes fun at the high street chain, such as their penchant for selling Christmas chocolates in the middle of summer.

Which? said the full results will be published soon at which.co.uk/highstreetshops2018. There needed to be at least 30 responses for a shop to make the table. Sample sizes are in brackets.