Young Crawley man follows dad’s steps into the aviation industry

A young man from Crawley is following in his father’s footsteps by joining the aviation industry.

Ahmed Shah, 18, is one of five apprentices who will assist with the daily operation of London Biggin Hill.

Ahmed Shah, 18, from Crawley

They’ll work with experienced mentors to learn their trade.

Ahmed said: “Aircraft have been my passion and my hobby since I was a kid.

“My father used to work for a major airline, so I guess it runs in the family.

“I’m really looking forward to gaining my qualification and I’d like to go on to train as an aeronautical engineer.

From left, Sebastian Marchant, Aidan Malahu, Rhys Bartlett, Ahmed Shah, Joel Chivers

“I’m most excited about learning new skills from my mentors and starting my career in aviation.”

The other apprentices joining Ahmed are Rhys Bartlett, Joel Chivers, Aidan Malahu, and Sebastian Marchant.

Andy Patsalides, marketing manager, London Biggin Hill Airport, said: “Over the coming months we’ll be announcing a series of initiatives linked to tackling the industry-wide workforce shortage in aviation.

“The new on-site London Aerospace & Technology College is set to open in 2020, increasing opportunities for scholarships, apprenticeships and specialist education.

“Only by investing in the future can we hope to continue our upwards trajectory.”

