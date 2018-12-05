Buxted Park Reindeer Run raises thousands of pounds for The Fire Fighters Charity

Buxted Park Reindeer Run saw its biggest and muddiest event this year with approximately 400 runners taking part.

The children’s 1k event saw some incredible festive fancy dress with Santas, reindeer, elves and even Elsas crossing the finish line for their glittering medals given out by Uckfield Green watch firefighters.

Warming up before the start of the Buxted Park Reindeer Run. Picture by Ron Hill

The 5k recorded its quickest time ever of 21 minutes by Robert Walton and the 10k was equally impressive with Ben Stock coming home in 42 minutes.

The fancy dress theme was fully supported this year with some fantastic outfits, including a Christmas pudding.

Buxted Park Reindeer Run organisers would like to publicly thank the following for their donations and contributions: McDonald’s Uckfield, Tesco Uckfield, Waitrose Uckfield, Morrisons Crowborough, Emma Naylor Fitness, Phillips AV, Maresfield Dynamos JFC, T.A.P. Cleaning, Stepping Stones Preschool, Buxted Park Sports Club, Buxted Primary School and the Reindeer Run friends and family.

This year’s event has raised an outstanding £4,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Bacon rolls, Hot chocolate, tea and coffee were available to buy in the clubhouse after the race and every finisher received a medal.

All pictures by Ron Hill

---

East Sussex pantomimes and Christmas performances: Everything you need to know

Every major Wetherspoons in and around East Sussex ranked from best to worst



11 experiences almost everyone in Sussex should try by the age of 40