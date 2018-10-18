Campaigners to fight Gatwick plan ‘tooth and nail’

The Gatwick Area Conservation Campaign (GACC) has strongly criticised Gatwick Airport’s new five year plan.

The plans include a proposal to convert the existing emergency runway into a fully active second runway.

GACC Chairman Peter Barclay, said: “We strongly oppose any second runway at Gatwick and will fight this proposal tooth and nail.

“The proposal, which may bring in excess of 80,000 additional flights a year, will simply increase the problems already being experienced by local communities - noise, air pollution and excessive road traffic. It would also put even greater pressure on the tottering road and rail infrastructure both locally and further afield.

“The legal agreement prohibiting a second runway at Gatwick expires in August 2019 and it would appear the airport is attempting to get a second runway via the back door as it were. Any proposal to bring the emergency runway into operation will need approval from the CAA and other safety bodies, as well as needing planning permission for Change of Use.

“People will feel angry and deceived following parliament’s overwhelming decision in June to confirm the government’s earlier choice of Heathrow for the site of additional runway capacity in the south-east.”

A statement from the GACC said: “The use of the emergency runway in conjunction with the main runway will substantially increase the noise and health impacts on residents living to the north of the airport. Additionally, the increase in the number of flights would have considerable noise impacts on those beneath the now concentrated departure and arrivals flight paths to both the east and west of the airport.

“We will study the proposals with care and advise our members how best to respond to the Master Plan during the twelve week consultation period.”

https://www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/news/new-gatwick-airport-second-runway-plans-revealed-in-masterplan-for-expansion-1-8673232

__