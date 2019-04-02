Can you provide a home for any of these West Sussex dogs?
Here are the latest dogs looking for a home and currently living at the RSPCA’s Mount Noddy Animal Centre.
Tuesday 02 April 2019 13:41
Ace is a young lurcher who is very playful. He enjoys human company and lots of attention, but can get over excited in new situations and will require ongoing training with his new owners
Amy is an 8 year old pug who loves life. She sadly lost her eye due to an accident when she was young, but this has not affected her confidence at all and she is a happy, outgoing girl with people and other dogs
Frasier is a loving, gentle dog who enjoys human company and is looking for a new home which has previous experience with large breeds
Tsoro, Ruby and Munchie are firm friends. Although these three tiny guys are shy at first they have wonderful characters and once they trust you love nothing more than to snuggle up
