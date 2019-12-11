Car and minibus collide on A23

The A23 at Pyecombe is blocked following a collision involving a car and minibus.

According to traffic reports, the collision happened near the A273.

The A23 London Road is blocked northbound and there is queueing traffic due to the collision.

Further delays are also reportedly building on the slip roads around Patcham Interchange.

Lane one (of two) is blocked. According to traffic reports, all traffic was briefly held, and as expected to be held again to recover the minibus.

There is also a broken down vehicle blocking lane one nearby Patcham Interchange.