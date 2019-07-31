Car and pedestrian involved in Crawley collision near Three Bridges station

A collision involving a car and a pedestrian took place near Three Bridges railway station in Crawley this afternoon.

The incident took place in Haslett Avenue at the junction with Hazelwick Avenue at around 5pm, according to reports.

Travel news

The road was partially blocked following the incident.

There remain queueing traffic at the scene.

More to follow.

