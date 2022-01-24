Car crash on A272 near Bolney: photo shows overturned vehicle

An overturned car was spotted near Bolney on the A272 in the early hours of Friday morning (January 21).

By Lawrence Smith
Monday, 24th January 2022, 10:40 am

Photographer Eddie Mitchell said he took this photo at about 3am.

Richard Airey from South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We attended the scene following a call reporting an RTC on Bolney Road, near Cowfold, at approximately 3.30am on Friday (21 January).”

“There was one patient at the scene who declined further hospital treatment,” he added.

This overturned car was spotted near Bolney on the A272 in the early hours of Friday morning (January 21). Picture: Eddie Mitchell.
Richard AireySouth East Coast Ambulance ServiceRTC