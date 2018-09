A car has crashed into a traffic light in Ifield Avenue, Crawley, causing significant damage.

Pictures show a silver BMW on the pavement being attended to by police, with the remains of a traffic light strewn around.

The damaged car in Ifield Avenue, Crawley

The BMW has sustained damage to its right hand side and the driver’s side airbag had deployed.

The incident is reported to have happened at around 5.30pm this evening.

A police spokesman confirmed the driver who had notified police and a recovery vehicle is on its way.