Car crashes through Sussex ambulance station: pictures show full extent of damage

A car has crashed through an ambulance station in Sussex and the driver has fled the scene, according to police.

Sussex Police was called at 8.40am this morning to the ambulance station in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, after the vehicle crashed through the bay doors and drove through the building before colliding with an internal wall and coming to a stop. According to a police spokesman, no staff members at the station or members of the public were injured. The driver fled the scene, and their injuries are unknown. Police officers are currently searching for the driver ‘to ensure they are safe and well’, the spokesman added. At this point the collision is not being treated as a criminal offence, they said. West Sussex Fire Rescue Service has checked the building is structurally sound and the vehicle has been recovered.

