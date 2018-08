One lane of the A264 is blocked after a car overturned near Pease Pottage.

Police were called to the incident between the Tollgate Hill roundabout and Horsham Road roundabout at 7.45am, a spokesman confirmed.

One vehicle had overturned, police said.

The ambulance service was on the scene treating a woman for an arm injury, according to police.

Police said one lane is blocked but traffic is flowing.