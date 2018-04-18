Care home at Horley invites local community for celebration

A care home in Horley will be opening its doors to members of the local community this week as part of a nationwide celebration in the care sector.

Anchor’s Barnfield care home in Upfield, Horley, will be participating in Care Home Open Day on Friday April (20), along with thousands of care homes across the country.

Care Home Open day is an annual event aimed at encouraging members of the public to see the high quality care in their local care homes.

Residents and Staff at Barnfield will be holding an Alice in Wonderland themed Mad Hatters Tea Party.

Staff and residents will be wearing themed outfits and there will be a live entertainer/singer.

Pupils from Langshott Primary School are coming along to join in the fun, and some of the pupils will be reading extracts from Alice in Wonderland to residents.

Home Manager Sue Lewis said: “We hold a host of activities throughout the year to keep residents mentally and physically stimulated. Many of the events involve bringing the outside community into the home. Over the next few months Barnfield will be organising a 1960s themed party, a celebration of 100 years of fashion and a Summer Fete.

“Care Home Open Day is part of this packed activities programme. We’re really proud of what we have achieved over the last year. We wanted to take this opportunity to celebrate the fantastic life our residents have here.”

For further information of Barnfield care home contact 0800 731 2020.