Care home bosses speak out after health regulators halt admissions following reports of violence

Owners of a care home where admissions have been halted following reports of violence and abuse have spoken out about their actions.

In a statement yesterday health regulators, the Care Quality Commission, announced restrictions on admissions to The Laurels in Broadbridge Heath near Horsham.

It followed a report from inspectors which stated that staff and disabled residents were regularly attacked and left bruised with ripped clothing, and that some residents were given overdoses of medicines.

The Laurels is one of nine care homes run by Sussex Health Care which is currently at the centre of a police investigation following the deaths of 13 people.

The home, which cares for up to 41 autistic and disabled younger adults, has twice been rated ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission. And in a statement yesterday, the commission announced that it was now taking action to restrict admissions.

The Laurels is made up of four ‘lodges’ one of which - Aspen Lodge - was closed by Sussex Health Care in June following an inspection by the care quality commission and an admission from Sussex Health Care of staff recruitment problems.

And in a statement today, a spokesperson for Sussex Health Care said:“The Care Quality Commission has announced nothing new about The Laurels.

“The actions it refers to have already been implemented over the past few months, including the decision to restrict admissions. In addition, we are reporting monthly to the CQC on our progress.

“Our utmost priority at all times has been to provide the highest quality care and support.

“A decision was taken months ago by us to close Aspen Lodge. All our residents have since been resettled in alternative accommodation.

“We have been proactive and constructive in working with the CQC to implement the conditions and changes they previously identified in their report. Today’s statement from the CQC contains nothing that is not already being actioned.”