Cars destroyed and houses damaged in Crawley arson attack

Houses were damaged and two cars were destroyed after a vehicle was set alight in an arson attack in Crawley.

Police have released details today on the ‘deliberate’ attack on September 28.

Officers said a car was set on fire in Tintern Road at about 9.30pm.

The blaze spread to another car before setting light to two nearby houses. Windows and guttering were damaged at the homes and both vehicles were destroyed.

Police said no-one was injured in the incident.

Investigator Sean Tucker said; “The initial fire was caused deliberately. If you saw what happened or have any other information please contact us online or call 101, quoting serial 1280 of 28/09.”

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.