Cat with leg amputation looking for new home after 'despicable' shotgun attack

A cat who had to have his front right leg amputated after it was badly shattered by shotgun pellets is in need of a new home.

Pogo was transferred to Worthing-based Wadars animal rescue after being found in Oving, near Chichester and taken to a local vet by a member of the public.

X-ray scan showing damage to Pogo's leg

Tracy Cadman, Wadars Operations Manager, said Pogo 'must have been in absolute agony.'

She added: “It is totally despicable how anyone can do this to an animal.

"Pogo is a gorgeous cat who certainly didn’t deserve this."

Waders said that, on examination, vets found that the badly damaged leg was 'badly infected' and made the decision that the 'only option' was to amputate.

Tracey said: "After a period of convalescence during which he learned to walk on three legs, Pogo was transferred to Wadars animal rescue where he is now looking for a new home.

"Now that he has recovered from the operation, having only three legs doesn’t worry him at all and he is perfectly capable of getting around.

"We are looking for a nice quiet home for him where he can continue his recuperation.”

If you are interseted in offering a home to Pogo or any other animals in their care, call Wadars on 01903 247111.