CCTV images released in search for missing teen

Police have released CCTV footage of a missing teenager as concerns grow about her whereabouts.

Britney Taylor, from Crawley, has been missing for the past 24 hours.

The 16-year-old was last seen by her friends leaving school at 3.15pm yesterday (Tuesday June 26). Police said she failed to return home.

CCTV images show the teenager buying a train ticket at Crawley station at 4pm yesterday.

She is described as black, 5’ 4” and with short black afro-style hair. She was last seen wearing grey jeans, her navy blue school blazer, a white shirt and purple tie and carrying a black laptop bag.

PC Emily Beck said: “This is extremely out of character for Britney and we are concerned for her welfare.

“We know she had been researching train times to East Croydon but we are unsure if this is the train she got on.

“We are appealing to everyone travelling by train across Sussex and London to keep an eye out for her.”

If you see Britney call 999.

Anyone with any information on where she could be or a previous sighting please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1354 of 26/06.