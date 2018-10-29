Celebration of diversity at Crawley

Around 200 community members of all ages and cultures attended the vibrantly decorated Crawley Friary Hall, to celebrate DiverseCrawley’s main Black History celebration.

Entertainment included everyone participating in the drumming and dancing session by Drumbeat and singing by Nigerian children from Courage Centre Crawley.

The headline Act, Zimbaremabwe Band from Brighton, got guests on their feet dancing to both reggae/calypso vibes as well as their usual Zimbabwean music, which includes playing the traditional “thumb piano”, known as “Mbira”.

Edie from SewRight, organised a very colourful Diverse Fashion Show with models of all ages and genders representing various cultures.

By then everyone was ready for the very popular Cultural Food tasting session consisting of Caribbean, Chagossian, Indian and Lithuanian food, for all, while the Zimbaremabwe Band continued to play.

The local Tamil children broke away from their traditional dances and entertained with some Urban contemporary moves as well as joining all the community children in a “Flossing” dance session.

DiverseCrawley committee members would like to thank all their supporters who attended this celebratory event and who continually support them especially all the Stall holders, like Crawley Campaign Against Racism, Crawley Interfaith Network, Leonie’s South African dry foods and artefacts, Health Expo and SewRight.

For this Diverse Crawley’s first Anniversary, special thanks also go to the new Crawley Museum for the month-long exhibition.

British Food Cooking Demonstration and Tasting is on November 5 at the Hub on the High Street, from 11am-1pm, and everyone is welcome.