Celebrities gather to perform on Broadfield songwriters’ single

Songwriter Jason Prince, who grew up in Broadfield, has co-written a charity song to help a charity song to help homeless teenagers this Christmas.

The single ‘Love is the Only Law’ features a range of celebrities, including Eastenders star June Brown MBE, Union J singer Jaymi Hensley and singer and former glamour model Samantha Fox.

All proceeds will go to the Albert Kennedy Trust, which helps homeless LGBT young people.

Jason, who co-wrote the single with Four Poofs and a Piano star David Roper, is a former pupil of Thomas Bennett School and of Desmond Anderson Primary School.

The songwriters were inspired to compose the lyrics for the song after attending the premiere of former George Michael manager Simon Napier-Bell’s movie ‘50 Years Legal’.

The single, like the film, has been released to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality.

The full list of performers on the single is: June Brown, Samantha Fox, Jaymi Hensley, Tight Fit, Four Poofs and a Piano, Marcus Collins, Seann Miley Moore, Jeff Kristian, Amrick Channa, The Property Boyz, Angie Brown, Rozalla, Victoria Wilson James, Lana Pillay, Pete Martine, Katherine Ellis, Hazell Dean, Tina Cousins, Soraya Vivian, Kelly Wilde, Michael Topping, Topsie Redfern, Allan Jay, Sam Solace, Maisie Trollette, Krissie du Cann, Russell Keith, Omar F Okai, Laura Harding, Lady Bee, Cookie Monstar, Lenard Pink, Jason Prince, Eva Iglesias, George Sharp, Menno, Bradley Hunt, Kat Kasisopa, Paul Masterson, Sleazesisters, Michael Gray, James Hurr, Mzz Kimberley, Nik C, Scott Houzet, Oscar Peel and The Show Bears.

The single, Love Is The Only Law, will be released on December 15 on various platforms: iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

To donate, go to the fundraising page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/loveistheonlylaw50yearslegal

You can pre-order the single at: http://smarturl.it/LoveOnlyLaw