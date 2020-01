A cement lorry has tipped over in Haywards Heath.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident in Dolphin Road, near to the railway station.

Picture: Mikala Louise

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We responded to reports of a concrete lorry mixer has turned on its side. We sent one ambulance car to the scene.

“One person is being checked over. There is no reports of major injuries – we are assessing one patient, the driver, and we are still on scene at the moment.”