Chance to celebrate opening of Crawley’s new museum

Crawley residents are being invited to come and celebrate the town’s history at the opening of the town’s new museum.

Residents and visitors are invited to take a look around Crawley Museum from 1pm on Sunday July 1.

Located at 103 High Street, The Tree is now home to Crawley’s heritage and has been sensitively restored and fitted out and the Annexe has become an education room.

The glass link provides a welcoming environment for visitors with a temporary exhibition to showcase the talent and diversity in the town.

Backed by the Heritage Lottery Fund and Crawley Borough Council and sponsored by Thales, the museum will feature permanent displays including a 1903Rex Forecar, donated to the museum by Ron Shaw, and a Bronze Age sword.

Cabinet member for Wellbeing, Councillor Chris Mullins, said: “I am delighted that our fantastic new museum is opening to the public. It’s a unique space, perfect for housing Crawley’s diverse heritage and I encourage all our residents and visitors to come along and celebrate the new museum and the history of Crawley.”