Chance to find out more about proposals for major new Horsham school

Proposals to open a major new school in Horsham are to be outlined at two public meetings next week.

The new co-educational school - to be known as Bohunt Horsham - is set to open in for Year 7 pupils in temporary accommodation in Hurst Road next September.

It is planned to move to new purpose-built premises in north Horsham - and provide places for 1,600 children - in 2020.

The school will be run by the Bohunt Education Trust which already runs six secondary schools and a sixth form college across the south.

The trust is staging two open evenings next week for people to find out more about the proposals. The first is being held on October 17 at the Holbrook Club in North Heath Lane and the second on October 18 at the Drill Hall, Denne Road, Horsham. Both evenings are from 6pm-8pm.

The trust says the new Bohunt Horsham will provide ‘high quality learning and teaching’ set to develop young people into ‘game changers.’ Bohunt is also considered among leaders in outdoor education.

Plans for major new school