Chance to join Crawley choir in a festive concert

There’s a chance to get into the festive spirit as the Phoenix Choir of Crawley will be holding a Christmas carol concert at St Wilfrid’s Catholic School, Crawley, on Saturday December 15 at 7.30pm.

Along with the well-loved, traditional carols the programme’s highlight will be the choir’s performance of Vivaldi’s joyous ‘Gloria’ with its exuberant opening movement as featured in films such as ‘Shine’ (1996) and ‘The Hunter’ (2011).

Other short choral pieces for the festive season will be included.

The choir was well received when they recently showcased their repertoire on tour at Bury St Edmunds and Norwich at the Cathedral of St John the Baptist.

Spokesperson Denise Oswald said: “In the cold, dark days of winter, Christmas has the capacity to spread joy and goodwill. With this in mind, we invite everyone to share in our celebration.”

The Choir’s distinguished musical director Sam Hayes will be leading this year’s Christmas concert and will be joined by professional instrumentalists for this festive musical gala.

Details

Christmas Concert with Phoenix Choir on Saturday December 15 2018 at 7.30pm at St Wilfrid’s Catholic School, off Old Horsham Road, Crawley, RH11 8PG.

Tickets - Adults £13 in advance, £14 on the door, £7 for full time students and free for under 16s can be obtained by calling 01293 515287, or from choir members or from The Music Company on Northgate Parade, Crawley, or on the door subject to availability.

