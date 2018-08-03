Chance to join in and keep active at Crawley

There’s a chance to find out to how to keep active and involved in the community at Join In Crawley.

Especially for those aged over 60, the event takes place at The Hawth on Wednesday August 8 from 10am-1pm.

The annual event, run by Crawley Wellbeing and Crawley Community Voluntary Service, will host various information stands and taster sessions.

At 10.15am, there will be a speech from the Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Carlos Castro.

From 10.30am, the first of four taster sessions will start with walking football with Crawley Town FC.

There will also be an opportunity to try out tai chi from the Taoist Tai Chi Organisation and seated exercise and dance delivered by Louise Ryrie’s School of Dance and Drama.

Information stands will be set up from a range of organisations, including Age UK, Carers’ Support, Crawley Borough Council, Crawley Museum, Royal Voluntary Service, St Catherine’s Hospice, U3A and many more groups, ready to inform you of their services.

The updated edition of the Crawley Older People’s Directory will be launched at the event and the free copy will be available at Crawley Borough Council and Crawley Wellbeing’s stand.

Complimentary tea and coffee will be available throughout the event, courtesy of The Forget Me Not Club.

Cabinet Member for Community Engagement, Councillor Brenda Smith, said: “Whether you come alone or bring someone along, Join In Crawley is a fantastic chance for Crawley’s older community, no matter your mobility, to find out what low cost activities you can take up locally.”

For more information about this event, please contact Crawley Wellbeing on 01293 585350 or email wellbeing@crawley.gov.uk