Chance to meet a ‘bat ambassador’ at Tilgate

‘Bat Ambassador’ Jenny Clark MBE will be the guest speaker at the Friends of Tilgate Park AGM next week.

Jenny Clark, founder of Sussex Bat Hospital, will give a talk on bat conservation.

For nearly 35 years, Jenny has been taking in and caring for injured and sick bats.

However, she believes her education work has done more for the widely-misunderstood creatures.

Like many noctural creatures, bats have a bad reputation, mostly because of myths and legends which paint them in a negative light.

Afterwards there will be a bat walk and a talk by Gatwick Greenspace.

Everyone attending is advised to bring a torch.

The event is free, but organisers will be taking donations for the Sussex Bat Hospital.

The meeting will be at 6.30pm on Tuesday, September 4 in the barn by the nature centre in Tilgate Park, Tilgate Drive, RH10 5PQ.

For more information, visit: www.friendsoftilgatepark.co.uk