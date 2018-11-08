Charity concert in Crawley to help Mark Lay Foundation

Crawley Millennium Concert Band is holding a charity fundraising concert on Saturday (November 10) at 7pm, at St Andrew’s Church, Furnace Green.

It is called A Song of Hope and is a concert of Remembrance.

Proceeds are going to the Mark Lay Foundation - a local family based charity to support families who are affected by cancer, by providing a financial grant to those who cannot afford to take a holiday or short break.

Tickets are £8 and £1 for under 16s.

They are available at the door or in advance via cmcband@hotmail.com