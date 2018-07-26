Charity fundraiser in memory of a brave young girl who battled cancer

A brave 11 year old, who died of cancer last year, will be commemorated with a fundraising dinner dance.

Andrea Cornish, on behalf of Sophie’s Wish, told the Crawley Observer: “Our very close friends’ daughter, Sophie, passed away in January 2017 following a courageous two year battle against cancer.

“Sophie was just eleven years old when she passed, leaving her Mum, Dad, twin sister and all of us truly devastated and broken-hearted. Sophie was a loving, kind and caring little girl and despite being so poorly, she was passionate about raising money for other sick children like herself.

“She raised over £3,000 when she was first diagnosed at the young age of nine. When Sophie died her family set up a fundraising page in her memory to support four registered charities close to her heart and who continue to help children with cancer.”

The charities are: CCT Tiger Ward, Demelza Hospice Care, CLIC Sargent, and Rays of Sunshine.

“In just sixteen months we have raised an incredible £100,000 in Sophie’s memory and one of the charities is hoping to fulfil Sophie’s wish and buy a holiday home on the Isle of Wight (a place she dearly loved) for use by children battling cancer and their families.

“Sophie’s parents know from experience that is impossible to plan holidays when you have such a poorly child and the holiday home will give others the opportunity to enjoy a much needed break and some respite, whilst have the care and support they need.”

Supporters have organised a fundraising dinner dance, with a raffle and auction, at the Europa Gatwick Hotel on Saturday October 6. Contact: sophieswish@outlook.com