Chessington theme park announces sudden closure after mains burst

A theme park and zoo has been forced to close today (July 27) after mains burst cut off water supplies.

Chessington World of Adventures Resort, in Chessington, has announced its sudden closure today due to a burst in the area which is also affecting multiple homes.

A statement on the parks website said it had little or no water pressure and had been forced to close for health and safety reasons.

However it added those with park tickets are being accepted at Thorpe Park Resort and Legoland Windsor Resort instead.

The statement reads: “Early this morning we were made aware by Thames Water of a burst water pipe locally, which has resulted in the area experiencing no water/low pressure. Many homes, organisations and businesses, like ourselves, have been affected.

As a result, due to the health and safety of you our guests, we have been forced to make the difficult decision not to open the Theme Park and Zoo today. We apologise we weren’t in a position with the information provided to us by Thames Water to make our decision sooner.

“As an alternative to your day out, Thorpe Park Resort and Legoland Windsor Resort will be accepting your Chessington World of Adventures Resort tickets today.

“If you have already arrived at either our Lodge or Explorer Gate, our Team will be handing out letters with more information. Equally, we are re-validating tickets already purchased for today to be used up until October 18 this year. Please retain your ticket or any booking information for this re-validation.

“We appreciate that this is frustrating and we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused by circumstances simply beyond our control.”