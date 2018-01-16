Children’s TV star to compere Crawley awards evening

Nominations are now open for the 2018 Crawley Community Awards.

Nominations can be made for as many groups and individuals in as many categories as you wish.

Visit www.crawleycommunityawards.org for details.

The Awards Presentation Evening takes place at the Hawth.

Invitations will be sent to shortlisted nominees and those who nominated them. Tickets are free.

The compere will be local actor and musician Duff Eynon, who was born and bred in Furnace Green.

After attending Hazelwick school, Duff studied Performing Arts at Crawley College.

In 2002 he joined Children’s BBC at Television Centre.

He performed an array of characters on a daily show called ‘Xchange’.

His most popular character was a giant Hotdog! In that guise he interviewed various celebrities including Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson and Emma Thompson.

Nowadays, Duff works for Theatre Exchange, a Surrey-based company who perform and teach historical drama workshops for schools as well as touring original theatre pieces to rural venues.

He has performed at The Hawth on many occasions as an actor and in more recent years as the regular host of Forward Motion - a fantastic annual dance featuring scores of local dance schools.

He has very fond memories of growing up in Crawley, from tearing around the old leisure centre with friends at weekends (powered by ‘Panda Pop’ and Beef Monster Munch!) to relaxing down by Tilgate lake on warm Summer evenings as a teenager.