Children’s TV star to join community radio station for Crawley and Horley

Grange Hill TV Star Fleur Tickner (Taylor), is joining the community station Susy Radio 103.4 to present a Sunday afternoon show between 1 and 3pm.

She’s set to be joined by her son, Josh, who at just nine years of age, will become the youngest presenter on the local community station which covers the North Sussex and East Surrey towns of Reigate, Redhill, Horley, Crawley and Gatwick Airport.

Fleur played the part of school bully “Imelda Davis” in the legendary children’s TV school drama series, while Josh is a budding actor and singer musician himself.

Susy Radio 103.4 is presented entirely by volunteers. Broadcasting from its studios in Merstham, Near Redhill, Susy Radio Ltd operates as a ‘Not for Profit’ company.

The mother and son team will be focusing on star musicians and events and much, much more, with a view to capturing a slightly younger audience for the station.

Late last year, Josh, with the help of mum Fleur, wrote to Susy Radio asking if he could visit Susy Radio to see how things worked behind the scenes. His request was picked up by Director and Presenter Neil Munday, who wrote back to them to arrange their visit to the studio during his own Saturday afternoon slot.

Josh and Fleur were given the opportunity to participate in Neil’s programme.

He was very impressed with Josh’s enthusiasm, knowledge and communication skills, all of which had been gained through conversations with his mum. Fleur’s acting background helped to provide her with the confidence needed to present a show on the radio.

A suggestion was made that as Josh was clearly far too young to broadcast on his own, so Fleur and Josh will present together.

Training took place over a period of 14 weeks, working at a speed where Fleur could address all the legal and technical requirements needed to present a show.

The result of all this work will be the launch of Fleur and Josh’s own radio show which starts on Easter Sunday April 21, on air between 1 and 3pm.

