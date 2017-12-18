Choir of angels take to the stage and sing joyful nativity songs

Joyful singing could be heard at a Langley Green school last week as children took to the stage for their nativity.

Key Stage 1 children at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Primary School spoke clearly and performed well in front of parents and members of the community on Wednesday December 13 and Thursday December 14 in Our Lady’s church.

An ‘Angel Express’ saw the choir of angels getting ready and rehearsing the song they wanted to perform to the baby Jesus.

The angel paperboy kept appearing with more news about events happening on earth - Mary is expecting a baby, they travel to Bethlehem, the baby is born and the shepherds visit followed by the kings.

Staff were proud of their efforts and parents were thrilled with their achievements.